Fire crews respond to a boat fire near DiMillo's in Portland Saturday afternoon. No one was injured.

PORTLAND, Maine — A boat was rescued by fire crews after an apparent explosion in Portland Harbor Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say the explosion apparently happened when the boaters started the engine.

Fire crews responded to the incident off the Dimillo's dock just before 5 p.m. The fire was extinguished in under 30 minutes, according to the fire department.

The boat is a complete loss. No one was injured.