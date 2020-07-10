23-year-old NY man dies after crashing into Swanville grocery store

The Swan Lake Grocery Story building suffered extensive fire, water, and smoke damage as a result of the crash and fire.

SWANVILLE, Maine — A man from New York died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Swanville, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to police, Andrew McHugh, 23, of South Bethlehem, N.Y., was driving on Route 141 just before midnight on Tuesday when he ran off the road, hitting the Swan Lake Grocery Store and catching on fire.

Sheriff’s Deputies and numerous fire departments, including Belfast, Searsport, Frankfort, and Monroe, responded to the scene.

McHugh, who was the only occupant of the truck, was dead when responders arrived on the scene, police say.

