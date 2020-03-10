18-year-old dies in Sidney crash

Police say Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor died Friday afternoon after crashing his car into a tree on I-95 in Sidney.

SIDNEY, Maine — Maine State Police say an 18-year-old from Bangor died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on I-95.

Police say Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor, was driving a 2005 Honda Element north on I-95 at mile 116 in Sidney during a rainstorm Friday around 3 p.m. Witnesses say the car suddenly crossed into the passing lane and went off the road into the grassy median where it side-swiped a tree on the passenger side of the car.

Paramedics pronounced Caron dead at the scene.

The car was massively damaged on the passenger side and roof. Both airbags deployed and the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Maine Department of Transportation, Sidney Fire Dept., and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene. A Kennebec Sheriff’s detective assisted with interviews of witnesses.