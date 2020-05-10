Maine man dies after crashing into tree in Liberty

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Pinnacle Road in Liberty.

LIBERTY, Maine — Chris Spencer, 57, of Liberty died Sunday after crashing his pickup truck into a tree. According to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, Spencer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Spencer was the only person in the truck and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Kevin Littlefield of the Waldo County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.