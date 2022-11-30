Warm up with a butternut squash bisque

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for Butternut Squash Bisque.
Ingredients:
- 1 onion diced
- 1 carrot peeled and diced
- 2 stalks of celery diced
- 3-4 slices diced bacon
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons chicken base or 2 cups chicken stock
- 4 cups leftover butternut squash
- 1 ½ cups of cream or half and half
- 1-2 cups shredded cheddar
Directions:
- Sauté onions, carrots, celery, bacon, and butter.
- Add 2 tablespoons of chicken base or 2 cups of chicken stock.
- Saute until onions are translucent.
- Add salt & pepper to taste.
- Add butternut squash.
- If you use chicken base, add 1-2 cups of water, or until it covers the squash.
- Bring to a boil and mash with a big spoon.
- Simmer until the butternut squash is soft.
- Remove the pot from the heat.
- Add 1 ½ cups of cream or half and half.
- Add chopped bacon.
- Serve in a bowl and top with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped bacon.