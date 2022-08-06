Recipe: Pork chops over stir fry rice with Lynn Archer

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the chef and owner of Archer’s On The Pier in Rockland. She’s taking an economical approach to tonight’s segment and finding items on sale that are healthy and can make a delicious meal.
Italian brown sugar pork chops
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 package dry Good Seasons Italian dressing
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
- Mix together and top pork chops
- Put in a single layer on a foil lined pan
- Bake 475 degrees for 10 minutes, then lower to 450 degrees for 15-20 minutes
Stir fry rice
Directions:
- Dice 1/2 red pepper, 1/2 orange pepper, and 1/2 onion
- Sauté in a skillet with 2 tablespoons olive oil until onion is translucent
- Add 2 cups cold cooked rice
- Stir and add 2 cups fresh spinach until wilted
- Stir in 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
- Plate and top with a pork chop