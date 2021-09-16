x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

A hearty meal full of fresh Maine seafood

Chef Lynn Archer shares her recipe for seafood pie.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner & chef of Archer's on the Pier & Brass Compass Cafe in Rockland.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb fresh Haddock Filet
  • 1/2-3/4 lb sea scallops
  • 1/2 - 3/4 lbs small shrimp 
  • 1 lb lobster meat cooked
  • 1 stick butter melted
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup sherry
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Newburg:

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter in a pan
  • Stir in flour, heavy cream 
  • Stir on low until thick
  • Add 1/4 cup sherry, salt & pepper

Directions:

  • Sauté fish and scallops in 1/2 lb butter
  • Add lobster last and stir together 
  • Add 2 cups Newburg sauce cooking till bubbly 
  • Pour into 4 individual buttered baking dishes or 1 casserole
    top with crushed ritz crackers
  • Bake at 425* for 10 mins 
  • Serve immediately

Related Articles