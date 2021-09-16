A hearty meal full of fresh Maine seafood

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner & chef of Archer's on the Pier & Brass Compass Cafe in Rockland.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb fresh Haddock Filet
- 1/2-3/4 lb sea scallops
- 1/2 - 3/4 lbs small shrimp
- 1 lb lobster meat cooked
- 1 stick butter melted
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1/4 cup sherry
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Newburg:
- Melt 1/2 cup butter in a pan
- Stir in flour, heavy cream
- Stir on low until thick
- Add 1/4 cup sherry, salt & pepper
Directions:
- Sauté fish and scallops in 1/2 lb butter
- Add lobster last and stir together
- Add 2 cups Newburg sauce cooking till bubbly
- Pour into 4 individual buttered baking dishes or 1 casserole
top with crushed ritz crackers
- Bake at 425* for 10 mins
- Serve immediately