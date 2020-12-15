Need a new holiday tune? We've got one for you.

PORTLAND, Maine — Brian Daly paid a visit to 207 a little over a year ago to tell us about his musical comedy, "Come Out Swingin' -- a show about the Ali-Liston fight that had taken place in Lewiston. Now, Daly's working on a Christmas musical - with rehearsals or performances of the show on hold at the moment, he wanted to share with one of the songs from that musical. Actor Jacob Sutherland figured out how to sing all the parts ... ! and shared his a cappella version of it for us on 207.