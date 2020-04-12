For Maine NATS, the show must go on - virtually

MAINE, Maine — The Maine Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing - also known as Maine NATS - holds singing competitions for their students twice a year – Spring and Fall. It is an opportunity for the students to showcase their skills, perform, and be judged by someone other than their usual teacher. That competition went online this year – no surprise. So – how do you conduct a singing competition virtually? It took some quick thinking, as Maine NATS President Aaron Robinson explains. Many chapters opted to cancel their festival, but Maine NATS pivoted, and called for video auditions. They conducted their Spring competition successfully, and have just concluded their Fall competition in Musical Theater. Video auditions might be the wave of the future...as it seemed to open the door to more students auditioning.