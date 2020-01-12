x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

207

The show must go on...as The Windham Chamber Singers take their holiday tradition online

You can catch A Maine Family Holiday Concert this Saturday

WINDHAM, Maine — The Windham Chamber Singers have offered a Holiday Concert for 33 years; it has become something of a tradition not only for the students, but for their families, the community and the state. 

Credit: Contributed

So, back in the summer, Windham's Director of Choral Music Rick Nickerson decided to take the show -- online. Not an easy task! He thought (initially) the show might be 30 minutes, but he describes the 90-minute show as 'a Christmas card'.  

The concert will feature the Chamber Singers, as well as alumni of the choir from all over the world, and a few special (surprise!) guests as well. 

Credit: Contributed

The students all recorded their parts of the various songs, and submitted them to be edited together. Alumnae did so as well, often recording themselves in front of a landmark familiar to where they are currently living. The Chamber Singers have alumnae all over the world.

The concert will air Saturday, December 5th - on the YouTube channel of the Windham Chamber Singers. For more information, click here.

   

Related Articles