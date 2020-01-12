The show must go on...as The Windham Chamber Singers take their holiday tradition online

You can catch A Maine Family Holiday Concert this Saturday

WINDHAM, Maine — The Windham Chamber Singers have offered a Holiday Concert for 33 years; it has become something of a tradition not only for the students, but for their families, the community and the state.

So, back in the summer, Windham's Director of Choral Music Rick Nickerson decided to take the show -- online. Not an easy task! He thought (initially) the show might be 30 minutes, but he describes the 90-minute show as 'a Christmas card'.

The concert will feature the Chamber Singers, as well as alumni of the choir from all over the world, and a few special (surprise!) guests as well.

The students all recorded their parts of the various songs, and submitted them to be edited together. Alumnae did so as well, often recording themselves in front of a landmark familiar to where they are currently living. The Chamber Singers have alumnae all over the world.