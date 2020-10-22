Students become teachers through homework help app

Brainly is used by 250 million people worldwide per month. Students help others answer homework stumpers and show them how to do to get the right answer.

MAINE, Maine — The coronavirus has changed the way students are learning this year but one thing even a pandemic can't thwart is homework. So whether your student is remote learning at home or attending school, he or she might need some help with assignments.

Getting that help in person may be tricky.

An app and website where students help others is being used by 250 million people worldwide monthly. It's called Brainly and it's where students become teachers.

Students and users can post a question or simply take a picture of a homework question and then their peers respond, usually within 10 minutes.

Patrick Quinn of Brainly says the website and app that has seen 100 million more users since the beginning of the pandemic is not simply an answer farm but more of an online study group.

Brainly's topic experts and artificial intelligence regulate the veracity of answers to ensure students are passing along bad information. Quinn says students not only help other students find the right answers, they show them how to get there.

Quinn says Brainly is a resource parents trying to help their learners, can use also.