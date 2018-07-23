(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It is rare to meet someone who presents so genuinely as themselves; aware in their own practice and experience that allows you to sit with them and be connected.

Otis Redding III is one of these people.

You can't help thinking about the legacy he was given, how he inherited a tragedy when he was 3-years-old, and what it must have been like to grow up under this shadow.

He speaks about the gratitude he has for his mother giving him music, and what his father left behind.

© 2018 WCSH-TV