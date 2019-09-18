TOPSHAM, Maine — It's been two years since Escape Room 207 opened in Topsham.

The entertainment center offers four themed rooms for visitors to try to get out of in 60 minutes, or less. The rooms are Escape Wonderland, Bank Heist, Son of the Zodiac, and Date Night. Tom Anderson opened Escape Room 207 in memory of his wife, Rebecca Anderson.

"My wife passed away in January of 2017, so I actually opened it up in honor of her," said Anderson. "It's a really good bonding experience where you really get to learn about how people work together and communication and end goal."

Andrew and Tonya March have completed every room at the Topsham location. They always do it together and without clues. In just a few weeks, they've visited 12 different escape rooms in Maine, but Escape Room 207 is at the top of their list.

"When you get to the end of the room and you actually figure it out and the door pops open, I get so excited," said Tonya. "I always start yelling."

Escape Room 207 is open Monday - Friday: 11am-9pm, Saturday: 10am-9pm and Sunday: 3pm-9pm.