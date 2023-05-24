New movies, music from our friends at Bull Moose

In the 207 studio, Mick Werkhoven and Chris Brown share upcoming releases you can find at Bull Moose.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mick Werkhoven and Chris Brown from Bull Moose joined us in the 207 studio to share some upcoming new releases.

Yes - "Mirror the To Sky": The 23rd album by progressive rock icons Yes is the kind of inspired stuff you’ve come to expect; plus it comes in an attractive package! Amazing to think that these guys have been making music for five decades and they’ve still got it!

The Scary Jokes - "Retinal Bloom": A new album from bedroom pop pioneers The Scary Jokes! This album is an evolution of their style and has them really playing with a ton of musical influences. It's hard to pin down an exact genre but it all sounds wicked cool.

Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd - "Jazz Samba Acoustic Sounds Series": The words "bossa nova" are often synonymous with the name Stan Getz. But North Americans might not have ever known the bright sound of bossa nova had it not been for Charlie Byrd. In 1961, Byrd returned from a tour of South America, where bossa nova music was thriving. Byrd brought back records for Getz to hear, they planned a session, and the result was "Jazz Samba"—the first album of true bossa nova music by jazz artists and the one that broke the bossa nova wave in 1960s America.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves": We have come a long, long way since the 2000s “Dungeons & Dragons,” both in terms of filmmaking and the popularity and ubiquity of tabletop gaming, and now we finally have a movie which truly captures what it feels like to roll dice with your wizard friends. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a true 10/10 adventure experience that even those who never rolled a die can appreciate.