Mainer Michael Corleto set to release his first album

The 19-year-old has already performed live throughout New England and Nashville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Michael Corleto is a local singer and songwriter who has his eyes set on making it in the music industry, and at just 19 years old, he’s already on his way.

The Kennebunk native has performed in Maine, Boston, and in Nashville, a tough place to get noticed with thousands of musicians in town.

Now, he’s getting set to release his first album, "Sincerely, Your Son," on May 1, and has lined dates lined up in the next couple of weeks.

Michael Corleto "Sincerely, Your Son"

Michael Corleto "How We Roll"

He’ll be performing in Auburn at Auburn Lobster Festival 2023 on May 6 and then the next day at Funky Bow Brewery.

Weeks ahead of time, his album release show at Vinegar Hill in Arundel is already sold out.