Mr. Drew and His Animals Too teaches about invasive, endangered species in 207 studio

There’s a lot to know before taking in a reptile as a pet, and Mr. Drew shares some information you’ll want to know.

PORTLAND, Maine — Drew Desjardins owns and operates Mr. Drew and His Animals Too in Lewiston, an educational and rehabilitation center for animals. He’s often asked to take in reptiles people can no longer keep as pets, which is why he said people should always do their research before bringing home an animal.

During his visit to the 207 studio, Mr. Drew brought a red-eared slider, a species of turtle he said is native to North America, but not native to Maine.

Mr. Drew said this specific turtle was found in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, and is a prohibited species in Maine. He added the red-eared slider is an aggressive species and can out-compete turtle species that are native to Maine.

He also brought a Hog Island boa constrictor, native to Central America. Mr. Drew said they are an endangered species. His final animal was a little bit bigger, a green iguana.

To learn more about Mr. Drew and the animals he brought into the 207 studio, watch our full segment.