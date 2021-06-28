It just might be "the easiest gardening there is."

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — If you are looking for an easy entrée in to gardening, look no further than herb gardening. You can grow herbs right in your garden, you can grow them in pots outside, or you can grow them in pots right on your windowsill. Either way, you have fresh herbs to snip and add to salads, marinades, and any summer feast you might prepare.

Master Gardener Chris Pezzullo shares the secret of successfully raising herbs -- water!! That's it. Unlike many garden plants, herbs really do not need to be fed any special food, they just need dirt and water. A great way to get gardening without too much challenge. Chris also shared his recipe for a Fresh Herb Salad Dressing : Mix together 3 TBS of olive oil, 2 TBS of white wine vinegar, a 'splash' of Maine maple syrup. Grab a stem of each herb you are growing (mix it up!), pull off the leaves, and chop the herbs finely. Add chopped herbs to your oil and vinegar mix, shake well, and you are ready to dress your salad!