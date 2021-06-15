June welcomes beautiful blooms to plenty of gardens

YARMOUTH, Maine — We can rely on those perennials (if we take care of them!) to come back year after year with showy colors - they bring life to the garden in June. Today, we talk with Tom Estabrook from Estabrooks Garden Center in Yarmouth about a few perennials he suggests for your garden. Here are a few of the plants Tom talked about:
- Cape Cod Boy Siberian Iris
- Native Blue Lupine
- Blue Star Amsonia
- Saliva Snowhill
- Rozanne Geranium
- Shrub Roses
- Dappled Willow
- Milkweed
Happy Gardening!