x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

207

June welcomes beautiful blooms to plenty of gardens

Perennials are ready to show their colors this month

YARMOUTH, Maine — We can rely on those perennials (if we take care of them!) to come back year after year with showy colors  - they bring life to the garden in June. Today, we talk with Tom Estabrook from Estabrooks Garden Center in Yarmouth about a few perennials he suggests for your garden. Here are a few of the plants Tom talked about:

 - Cape Cod Boy Siberian Iris

 - Native Blue Lupine

-  Blue Star Amsonia

 - Saliva Snowhill

 - Rozanne Geranium

-  Shrub Roses

- Dappled Willow

- Milkweed

Happy Gardening!

    

Related Articles