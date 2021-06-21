Inch by inch, row by row - looking for a place to make your garden grow?

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Community Gardens are abundant across our state -- and there to welcome gardeners of all skill levels and experience to tend to their plots. We talked with Master Gardener Chris Pezzullo to learn more about how you can join a community garden, what it entails, how the gardens works. If you are interested in finding out more, check out the community garden near you. Many offer mentorship and guidance from experienced gardeners, as well as compost, tools, and wheelbarrows. Community Gardens are a great place to try your hand at gardening, and learn from some of the pros!