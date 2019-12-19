PORTLAND, Maine — “Never let ‘em see you sweat” is not a bad piece of advice for anyone, and it’s particularly good for the performers who are part of Disney on Ice. These figure skaters make difficult moves look easy because they’ve been doing enormously challenging routines on ice for most of their lives.

When Disney presents its “Celebrate Memories” show at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on December 19, 20, 21 and 22, two of the performers will be Sarah Dalton, who plays Moana from the movie of the same name, and Jessica Lee, who portrays Anna from “Frozen.” Before they joined the Disney show, both competed in figure skating, a sport whose elegance and beauty are achieved only by those willing to pay the price in toil and sweat. Lee’s daily practice took “from four to eight hours if you include all the on-ice training and off-ice training.” Her commitment was all-consuming. “It definitely is such a big part of my life and my identity,” she says.

Now these skaters are portraying a couple of Disney characters who must--must--glide effortlessly. Princesses, after all, don’t perspire. Only because they’ve practiced and practiced and practiced will you never see ‘em sweat.

