Finding the perfect wine for Valentine's Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Wines for a Valentine’s Evening at Home!
Valentine’s Day is on the horizon and it falls on a 3-day weekend as well! Chances are most of you are going to be celebrating at home this year, whether planning a nice romantic candlelight dinner or perhaps ordering takeout from a local restaurant. Or maybe you’re planning to kick back with Netflix and pizza!
Whatever your plans are, don’t forget the wine! Here’s Maia from Sip Wine Education with her wine picks for February 14th featuring an array of selections from Spain, France, and Australia!
- Raventos I Blanc de Nit Sparkling Rosé from Spain: Pink bubbles are the ultimate pick for Valentine’s Day! This superb, dry sparkler has notes of raspberry and cherry, citrus, and minerality. Sip with fresh oysters or shrimp cocktail. Lovely with crispy Arancini, a cheese plate, and charcuterie. $27-$29
- Âme du Vin Rosé: A beautiful Provence rosé in a beautiful bottle! Fresh and dry, notes apricot, citrus, and jasmine. Lovely as an aperitif or with some cheeses, smoked salmon, Ahi tuna, and bruschetta. Pour a glass and pretend it’s July! $17-$19
- Joan-Giné Blanco Priorat: A lush, aromatic blend of Grenache, Viognier, Pedro Ximenez, and Muscat from Spain. Rich, dry, and floral with notes of pear, almonds, and spice. Beautiful with rich seafood (scallops, seafood fettuccine, lobster) and spicy food (Thai or Indian). $30
- Unico Zelo Truffle Hound: A blend of Barbera and Nebbiolo from Australia. Fresh and zippy with notes of apple, plum, cherry, leather and earth. All stainless steel fermented. Perfect with mushroom risotto, smoked cheeses, pate and comfort food! (Bolognese sauce, Italian meatballs or any hearty pasta dish). $20
- Blason L’Evangile Bordeaux (2nd label from Lafite Rothschild): A Merlot driven Bordeaux from Pomerol. Velvety with plum, cherry, earth and spice. An opulent wine that doesn’t come along every day! Sip with Beef Wellington, grilled steak, chicken with mushroom risotto or rare Ahi tuna. Superb! $70