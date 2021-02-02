An easy to make cocktail and mocktail for Valentine's Day

PORTLAND, Maine — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Vena's Fizz House in Portland is sharing two drink recipes that are perfect for celebrating at home.
CHOCOLATE CHERRY CORDIAL (Mocktail)
.5 oz chocolate sauce (we used Trader Joe's)
2 oz cherry juice (we used Trader Joe's)
2 drops chocolate bitters (available at Bow Street Beverage)
2 drops Owl & Whale Cherry bitters (available at Bow Street Beverage)
2 oz seltzer
HIBISCUS FLOWER MARTINI (Cocktail)
Stirred in a yari glass filled with ice till chilled!
3 oz vodka or gin
up to .75 oz Cocchi Americano or dry vermouth
2 drops Vena’s Flowers Bitters or aromatic bitters
Strain after chilled into a chilled martini glass (or coupe)
Garnish with hibiscus flower OR an olive for a traditional martini.
Vena's Fizz House is currently closed, but they are offering all sorts of mixology classes online -- for all occasions (think birthday, anniversary, reunions...). You can learn more about their virtual classes, and what you'll need, click here. For a schedule of their classes, click here. They have a class geared towards Valentine's Day if you are planning a special evening at home -- for more information, click here.