PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Kristen Lawson Perry is a baker at the 1690 House Bakeshop and Cafe in Wells where she creates beautiful desserts - and joins us in the 207 kitchen to share some of her favorites. This one is especially appropriate for Valentine's Day!

Bittersweet Chocolate Tart



Tart shell

250 grams AP Flour (about 2 cups)

100 grams confectioners sugar (about 3/4 cup)

1/2 tsp salt

180 grams butter, cold and cubed (about a stick and a half)

1 egg



Method of Prep

Place flour, sugar, salt and butter into the bowl of a stand mixer and mix using the paddle attachment until the butter is broken down into very small pieces, but before the dough wants to come together. Add the egg and let mix to combine well. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour.



Pull out dough and let warm up a little so that it is workable. Roll out to a thickness of about 1/4". Place the tart mold onto dough and cut around mold with a 1" border around the whole thing. This will make up for the sides. Place the tart mold onto a parchment lined sheet pan and gently place the dough circle over the tart mold. Gently ease the dough into the mold, pressing the bottom and sides, until the mold is filled and even. Cut off any excess dough around the top edge. Freeze tart to set the dough. Press a piece of foil into the shaped tart that covers the bottom and sides and fill with pie weights (or dried beans or even sugar) and blind bake the crust in a 325 degree oven until it is slight golden brown throughout. Let cool and remove foil and weights.



Chocolate filling

6 oz. cream

4 oz. milk

12 oz chocolate, chopped

1 egg

1 egg yolk



Heat the cream and milk in a small saucepot just to a scald. Pour over chopped chocolate and whisk until chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Add the egg and yolk and whisk well. Pour this mixture through a strainer and into the cooled and pre-baked tart shell. Return tart to oven and bake at 300 degrees F for 10-15 minutes, or just until small bubbles appear on the edges of the tart. Remove from oven and let cool.



Top with ganache!

200 grams heavy cream (about 3/4 cup)

200 grams chocolate (about one cup, or 7 oz.)



Heat the cream to a scald and pour over chopped chocolate and whisk until smooth. Pour a small amount into the center of the cooled tart and gently tilt to let the ganache cover the chocolate tart with a thin layer. Let cool.

Top with any mixture of fresh berries and/or fruit you prefer. Enjoy!

