Finding the perfect Autumn wine

Sip Wine Education's Maia Gosselin picks out her favorite wines for this time of year.

PORTLAND, Maine — After a very summery September and October, autumn weather has finally arrived. It’s a fun and festive time of year in Maine with so much to enjoy: fall foliage, pumpkin and apple picking, bonfires, and more.

With cooler temperatures, we tend to change up the styles of wines we sip. Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education is here with her selection of wines for everything from a hearty autumn fare, brisk hayrides, backyard firepits, and of course, a couple of recommendations for wine to pair with Halloween candy.

Latransa Rosé Prosecco

Soft and dry with citrus and honeysuckle aromas and notes of fresh berries and pear. Sip with soft cheeses, fried foods, or bacon-wrapped figs.

Price: $13

Candy pairing : Whoppers and Kit Kats

Mirth Unoaked Chardonnay, Washington State

Fresh and lively with bright tropical fruit notes along with Golden Delicious apple and Myer lemon flavors. No heavy oakiness or creaminess. Great with an herbed frittata, roast chicken, baked salmon, or an apple and pear tart.

Price: $13.

Trimbach Gewurtztraminer, Alsace, France

A lush wine, very aromatic with a nose of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rose petals. Rich and round with a hint of honey in the mouth. Asian fusion fare, baked ham and strong cheeses.

Price: $30.

Dafrios Liatiko, Crete, Greece

This drinks like a warm, welcoming hug! Aromas of rich red fruits and spice with flavors of nuts raisins and leather. Delicious with lamb, orzo pasta, and Moussaka.

Price: $17

Candy Pairing: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Fraga de Coro Mencia, Galicia, Spain

Big and bold and packed with flavor! Red cherry, blueberry, and spicy notes with black pepper, cloves, and vanilla in the mouth. Sip with chili, beef stew, mushroom risotto, steak au poivre, pepperoni pizza, and grilled portobello mushrooms.

Price: $18

Candy pairing: Almond Joys and Milk Duds

A list of stores carrying the wines can be found on Maia’s website.