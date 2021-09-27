A hearty meal loaded with fresh Maine seafood

PORTLAND, Maine — David Turin is the owner and chef at David's Restaurant in Portland and David's 388 in South Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for lobster, shrimp, and scallop ravioli.
Makes two portions
Ingredients:
- 4 large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and butterflied
- 4 large sea scallops
- 4 oz, fresh lobster meat
- 1 T Butter
- Pinch Salt & pepper
- Pinch Paprika
- ¼ C Sherry
- ¼ C Lobster, chicken or vegetable stock or broth
- ½ C Heavy cream
- 8 Fresh cheese ravioli (depending on the size)
- ¼ C red onion, sliced thin
- ¼ C red pepper, sliced thin
- 1 C baby Spinach, stemmed and chiffonade
- Parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Season shrimp and scallops with salt, pepper, and paprika
- Pre heat a large sauté pan
- Melt the butter and when it begins to foam cook the shrimp and scallops
- Turn, deglaze with sherry, add broth and cream, ravioli, peppers, and onions and reduce
- When the sauce starts to thicken, shut it off and add the lobster, and spinach, rest the pan a few minutes
- Bring the pan back up to a boil, reduced until sauce is the desired thickness and plate
- Top with shaved parmesan cheese