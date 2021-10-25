Recipe: Delicious and affordable meals at home

Rockland chef Lynn Archer shared an affordable recipe that tastes great.

Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's on the Pier in Rockland. Earlier this year employees challenged her to make a week's worth of dinners for a family of four with a budget of $100.

Not only did Lynn accept the challenge, she even managed to include dessert. Her advice: look at the sales flyers in the newspaper, and don't just assume cheap = unhealthy.

Apple Cranberry Baked Stuffed pork chops

Ingredients:

6 pork chops layered in a baking pan

1 loaf of day-old bread torn in a bowl

1 carrot - diced

1 celery stick - diced

1 apple - diced

1 cup craisins

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

Directions: