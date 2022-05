The soprano is known for performing on Broadway in 'The Phantom of the Opera."

PORTLAND, Maine — Lisa Vroman is no stranger to the spotlight.

She’s spent most of her life on stage, including several years as Christine Daaé in "The Phantom of the Opera."

On May 7th and 8th she’ll be performing at Merrill Auditorium with the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

Ahead of those shows, she stopped by 207 to talk about her career in music, which started at a young age.

