King Kyote talks American Song Contest & new music on 207

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine native Jon King, who takes the stage as King Kyote, recently got the opportunity of a lifetime. He was selected represent Maine on the NBC show American Song Contest. While he did not win the competition, the event was a chance for him to showcase his music in front of millions of people on national television.
Now back in Maine, he’s getting ready for his upcoming show at Portland House of Music on July 15th.
King stopped by the 207 studio to share some new music and talk about his upcoming show.