Maine musician Xander Nelson brings new music to 207

Nelson shares new music on 207 and tells us about how he built himself a custom guitar.

PORTLAND, Maine — Few people are as involved in the Portland music scene as Xander Nelson. Not only does he write and play music; he also teaches at the Maine Academy of Modern Music and is a DJ at Portland radio station WCYY. Nelson said he wrote his latest single, “Lonely,” just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I didn’t write it with the pandemic in mind, obviously, because we finished recording it maybe a week before lockdown, but it ended up really fitting with how a lot of people felt over lockdown,” Nelson said.

Xander Nelson "Lonely"

Xander Nelson "Serenades for Pity Parties"

Nelson also built his own guitar, taking pieces from other instruments he likes to customize it just the way he likes it. He said he has even named the guitar.

“It’s named Mary, for my grandmother, who was my biggest fan,” Nelson said.

Xander Nelson is scheduled to perform live at The 1800 Club in Auburn on Friday, April 29.