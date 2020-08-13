Our Viewer Cooking Segment sent from Canada: a recipe for grilled salmon with greens

Gary and Jan Chalk miss their visit to Maine, so they send their regards -- and a delicious recipe -- to 207 instead.

PORTLAND, Maine — When you've got a beautiful backyard, it makes sense to enjoy it with a grill and a delicious dinner. Gary and Jan Chalk live about an hour west of Toronto, and every summer for 30 years have visited Maine. But not this summer! So they decided to try their hand at submitting a Viewer Cooking Segment, and sending along this delicious recipe for Grilled Cedar Plank Salmon with fresh dill and lemon served on an arugula salad with homemade Asian Vinaigrette Dressing - and their warmest regards for their other favorite area code!

Grilled Cedar- Planked Salmon served over Arugula Salad with Asian Dressing

A quick and easy nutritious meal guaranteed to WOW your guests!

Ingredients:

Fresh salmon

Cedar plank (available at seafood counters)

Olive oil

Whole lemon

Fresh dill.

Salad:

Arugula

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

1/8 cup (or less) white sugar

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 Tablespoon fresh ground ginger

1/2 cup olive oil

Method:

Submerge cedar plank in water for 30 minutes.

Heat grill to high; and place cedar plank on grill for approximately five (5) minutes to dry water from cedar plank.

Lightly oil salmon (skin on or off).

Squeeze fresh lemon over salmon.

Place sliced lemons over salmon & top with sprigs of fresh dill.

Cracked pepper to taste.

Transfer salmon to cedar plank on grill; reduce heat to approx. 350 F; close lid. Cook for approx. 20 minutes. Soon, the cedar plank will begin to create smoke – keep a plastic water bottle nearby and if the cedar plank catches fire spray water on the edge of the plank. Occasionally, check internal temperature of salmon – cook until approx. 125F.

While salmon cooks on the grill, mix together the ingredients of the salad dressing and pour over top fresh washed arugula and toss.

When salmon is done, leave cedar plank on the grill – it will be burning! – use a spatula to lift salmon and serve overtop arugula salad.