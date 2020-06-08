We asked, you answered! Our first Viewer Cooking Segment with Meaghan Voccia

She's got a delicious and easy recipe for Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

(Yields two portions)

For the dressing:

-1 cup mayonnaise

-2 cloves of garlic

-1 Tsp Dijon mustard

-1 Tsp worcestershire sauce

-1 Tsp anchovy paste (or a couple of anchovy filets)

-Juice of half a lemon

-2-3 Tbs parmesan cheese grated

-Salt and pepper to taste

-1/4 cup olive oil (more if needed)

1. Add all of the ingredients, except for the olive oil, into a food processor.

2. Mix until thoroughly combined.

3. Slowly drizzle the olive oil into the food processer while on to begin emulsifying the mixture.

4. Once all of the oil is added, check the consistency, if you want a thinner dressing, add more oil a tablespoon at a time until the desired thickness.

5. Check for seasoning and add anything if needed.

**If you are mixing this by hand, be sure to chop everything very finely. When drizzling the oil in, do so while whisking at the same time.

Croutons:

-1 loaf of sourdough bread

-1 Tbs garlic powder

-1 Tbs onion powder

-1 Tsp kosher salt

-1 Tsp freshly ground pepper

-Enough olive oil to cover the bottom of a large skillet (mine took about 4-5 tablespoons)

1. Cut the bread into the desired size for your croutons.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, pour in the olive oil just enough to cover the bottom of the pan.

3. When the oil is hot and ready- test with a little piece of bread, you want it to sizzle, but not burn- toss in the salt, pepper, onion power, and garlic powder.

4. Toss in the bread and continue to stir as to not burn it. You want these golden and crispy.

5. When done, set on a paper towel lined dish to drain any excess oil.

Chicken:

-2 chicken breasts

-2 Tbs olive oil

-1 Tsp kosher salt

-1/2 Tsp pepper

1. Oil the chicken breasts on both sides.

2. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

3. Grill until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, set aside to rest for 10 minutes.

Lettuce:

-1 romaine heart

-1 Tbs olive oil

-Salt and pepper to taste

1. Wash the romaine heart- dry very well.

2. Cut the romaine heart in half length wise, be sure to keep the bottom end on so that it doesn’t fall apart on the grill.

3. Very lightly oil the two halves front and back.

4. Salt and pepper both sides.

5. Grill until lightly charred, but not limp (be sure to watch that it doesn’t burn).

To Plate:

1. On a plate, lay the two halves of lettuce cut side up.

2. Place the chicken on top of the lettuce- chopped, sliced, however you like it!

3. Drizzle the dressing on top of the chicken.

4. Top with the croutons

5. Bonus- if you want it extra fancy, shave some more parmesan cheese on top.