SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Chef Ben Hasty knows that being creative with leftovers - and what you have around the house - makes mealtime, and meal planning, a bit easier these days. With that in mind, he's prepared a Vegetable Frittata using what he's got, and adding fresh eggs. You can improvise! This recipe can make a meal, or a quick breakfast. Ben Hasty is the chef at Thistle Pig in South Berwick, where they are adapting what they serve to meet the needs of the community right now. To learn more about Thistle Pig and their evolving menu, click here.

Vegetable Frittata

Makes 4 hearty servings, or 8 smaller ones

Ingredients

8 eggs, beaten with a fork ( preferably local, cage free if possible)

1 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp ground pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ red bell pepper, medium diced

½ red onion, medium diced

1 cup broccoli ( fresh or frozen)

1 cup spinach ( fresh or frozen)

1 cup roasted sweet potatoes

(or use whatever veggies you have around your kitchen!)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F Heat a large saute pan over medium heat Add oil, onions & peppers to pan, preferably a non stick or cast iron-cook for about a minute to soften Add hot sauce, salt & pepper to eggs Add ½ of all vegetables to pan Add ½ of egg mixture Add remaining vegetables Add remaining egg mixture, smooth down to make sure all vegetables are covered Place pan in oven on center rack Bake for 30-40 minutes until egg are set, but not super hard like a hard boiled egg Slide frittata out of pan onto cutting board- cut into 8 slices You can serve warm, or store in refrigerator for an easy breakfast on the go!

