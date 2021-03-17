Chef Wylee Brown's in the kitchen baking Raspberry Cheesecake cookies

This twelve year old chef loves to cook and bake.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Twelve-year-old Wylee Brown is back in the kitchen, tonight with her own recipe for Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies . With the help of her cameraman, brother Wyatt, she shows us how easily the dough goes together. Here are the ingredients and method of preparation:

You'll need:

1 stick of butter

4 oz of cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 egg

1 cup of flour (I like to use Maine Grains Wheat Organic Pastry Flour but all purpose flour works also.)

1 7oz box raspberry muffin mix (I use Jiffy)

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 cup white chocolate chips

Cream together butter and cream cheese. Beat until smooth.

Then add: sugar, vanilla and egg. Mix all ingredients together thoroughly.

Add the dry ingredients: Flour, muffin mix and baking powder.

Mix dry ingredients thoroughly in to wet ingredients.

Fold in white chocolate chips.

Scoop on to cookie sheet. Wylee sprayed her cookie sheet with some cooking spray, and then lined the cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Bake @350 degrees for 8-12 min.