Viewer Chef Wylee Brown loves to cook and bake - and share her recipes

Today's creation? Kale and Pasta Salad

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Twelve-year-old Wylee Brown loves to cook and bake, and create her own recipes. Today, she joins us from her kitchen in Norridgewock with an original recipe for Kale and Pasta Salad .

Here is what you'll need:

1/2 lb of pasta (I used elbow macaroni but feel free to use your favorite type off pasta. Sometimes I like to use penne or ditalini.)

Cook pasta according to package, drain and cool.

Dice-

1 orange pepper

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

3 mini cucumbers or 1 large cucumber

1 large carrot

3 sticks of celery

Slice-

5 radishes

Chop-

2-3 cups of fresh kale

1/2 cup cilantro (not everyone likes cilantro so feel free to add as much as you like or none at all.)

Dressing-

1 cup of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder (sometimes I add 2 teaspoons I like the flavor but I don’t like chunky pieces of fresh onions but if you do go ahead and add diced onions)