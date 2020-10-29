Viewer Chef Meaghan Voccia's back in the kitchen with a cookie recipe

Ginger Molasses cookies are easy to make, and won't last long.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — With fall quickly turning into winter, plenty of us are heading back to the kitchen to bake. 'Tis the season! and Viewer Chef Meaghan Voccia shows us how to make Ginger Molasses Cookies - that she promises won't last long!

Ginger Molasses Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

2 Tsp baking soda

1 1/4 Tsp cinnamon powder

1 Tsp ginger powder

1/2 Tsp nutmeg (powder or freshly grated)

1/4 Tsp allspice

1/8 Tsp cardamom powder

1/4 Tsp kosher salt

1 egg

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup molasses

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup white granulated sugar (for rolling the cookies)

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a medium sized bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and salt. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, combine the vegetable oil, molasses, brown sugar, and egg. Mix very well.

4. Add the wet mixture into the dry to combine. Be sure to incorporate all of the flour and spices.

5. Using a 2 tablespoon measure, roll dough into balls, then roll completely in the granulated sugar. Place onto a baking sheet and repeat with the rest of the dough.

6. Bake for 8-9 minutes until the cookie is slightly puffy and golden along the bottom. Let cool for a few minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely.