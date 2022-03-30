x
Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth is in the 207 Kitchen making a fresh fig appetizer.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth is in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios, making a fresh fig appetizer with a balsamic glaze.

Ingredients:

  • Fresh figs
  • Taleggio cheese, diced
  • Prosciutto di parma

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  2. Cut fig to allow for stuffing
  3. Fill with pieces of taleggio cheese
  4. Cover cheese with a one-inch piece of prosciutto di parma
  5. Put figs on a baking sheet, place in the oven for 7-8 minutes
  6. Figs will be done when the cheese has melted
  7. Serve warm

