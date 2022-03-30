PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth is in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios, making a fresh fig appetizer with a balsamic glaze.
Ingredients:
- Fresh figs
- Taleggio cheese, diced
- Prosciutto di parma
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- Cut fig to allow for stuffing
- Fill with pieces of taleggio cheese
- Cover cheese with a one-inch piece of prosciutto di parma
- Put figs on a baking sheet, place in the oven for 7-8 minutes
- Figs will be done when the cheese has melted
- Serve warm