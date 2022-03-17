Celebrating Maine Maple Weekend with a glaze recipe

Chef Daron Goldstein shares his recipe for salmon with a maple glaze, using Maine maple syrup.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's that time of year when trees are tapped, and fresh maple syrup flows.

Statewide, maple producers and customers are gearing up for Maine Maple Weekend. This year's event will take place on March 26 and 27.

Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth joined the 207 kitchen to share a maple glaze recipe that comes together quickly and can be used on top of salmon.

Ingredients:

3 medium cloves of garlic, sliced

1 serrano chile, sliced

1-inch chunk fresh ginger, cut into 1/8-inch matchsticks

4 teaspoons fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1/2 cup of water 4 teaspoons maple syrup

4 six-ounce center-cut ﬁllets salmon

Directions:

In a gallon-sized zipper-lock bag, combine garlic, chile, ginger, cilantro, soy sauce, water, and maple syrup.

Add salmon and turn to coat. Squeeze out air, seal bag, and refrigerate for one hour, turning once after 30 minutes.

Preheat broiler to high. Remove salmon from marinade, and pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.

Transfer reserved marinade to a small heavy-bottomed saucepot.

Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat to medium, and simmer rapidly until reduced to about 1/4 cup.

Set aside until ready to use.