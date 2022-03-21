x
Easy chicken skewers with chef Anna Miller

Anna Miller joins us from Schooner Ladona with a recipe you make on the grill or in the oven.

PORTLAND, Maine — Usually chef Anna Miller does her cooking in a small kitchen, on the ocean, aboard Schooner Ladona, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association

Luckily for us, she was willing to do a little cooking on dry land and joined us in the 207 kitchen. She shared her recipe for Sambal Chicken Skewers, which can be a good meal or a snack if you're entertaining.

Servings: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce (such as nam pla or nuoc nam)
  • 1/4 cup Sriracha
  • 1/3 cup sambal oelek
  • 1/2 cup (packed) light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons finely minced peeled ginger
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1 1/2-inch to 2-inch pieces
  • A handful of chopped fresh herbs such as basil, Thai basil, cilantro and fresh mint (a single herb or a mixture) to garnish

Directions:

  • Measure wet ingredients, in order, into a 2-cup measuring cup. Then add the brown sugar and minced ginger. Stir until sugar dissolves.
  • Place meat in a large Ziploc bag and add marinade. Marinate for at least one hour or up to overnight.
  • Thread chicken pieces onto skewers.
  • Grill chicken, turning often until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Notes:

  • Marinade can be used for up to 5 pounds of meat.
  • You can also use cubed pork loin.
  • For a vegetarian option, use tofu. Replace fish sauce with 2 tablespoons each soy sauce and water.

