Easy chicken skewers with chef Anna Miller

PORTLAND, Maine — Usually chef Anna Miller does her cooking in a small kitchen, on the ocean, aboard Schooner Ladona , which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association .

Luckily for us, she was willing to do a little cooking on dry land and joined us in the 207 kitchen. She shared her recipe for Sambal Chicken Skewers, which can be a good meal or a snack if you're entertaining.