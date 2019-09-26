GARDINER, Maine — When you read a book, you're typically envisioning the characters in your head; giving them voices and personalities beyond the written words. That's the idea behind Open Book Players - a theater group that brings life to stories.

On Sunday at 2 PM, they're hosting their "Reading Rumpus," which features books from Maine authors or illustrators. We sat down with the artistic director for Open Book Players, Lucy Rioux, and one of those Maine authors, Lynn Plourde, who has been a part of Reading Rumpus since it's inception.

To learn more about the show at Johnson Hall in Gardiner, click here.

