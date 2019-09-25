PORTLAND, Maine — Getting into a good college can set the course for the rest of your life, but according to seven years of research from author Paul Tough, students from wealthy families have the admission advantage.

In his book, "The Years That Matter Most; How College Makes Or Breaks Us," Tough explores whether America's system for higher education is broken. Stories range from the college admission scandal including well-known actors like Felicity Huffman, to conversations with actual college students about their background and their experience.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Can a potato really keep your windshield clear in the winter?

RELATED: The tradition of Maine boatbuilding has kept Sabre Yachts afloat