Holiday cheer: wines to give, serve, and sip

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education is here with her holiday picks for the season.

The holidays are here and after what has been a very long year, we could certainly all use some extra cheer. From shopping to baking to wrapping, somehow there never seems to be enough time to get everything done. The solution is a simple one: wine!

Whether you’re searching for the perfect co-worker gift, something to serve with the holiday meal or just need a great bottle to open and sip while wrapping presents, there’s something for everyone here! Happy Holidays!

Bubbles!… I am a year-round bubbly enthusiast but December is when it really sparkles! We should all up our bubbles game in December, especially this year. Treat yourself!

Ferrari Brut Trento DOC : An iconic Italian sparkler made like a Champagne that drinks like one too! A Blanc de Blanc (100% Chardonnay) with notes of baked apple, pear, baking spice and brioche. Pairs with everything from fried chicken to baked stuffed lobster! Also comes in a half bottle size for the perfect stocking stuffer! $25

White

Yalumba the Y Series Viognier, South Australia: Lush and aromatic Viognier with aromas of honeysuckle and white flowers. Notes of pineapple, mango, apricot and peach. Delicious with pork and baked apples, spicy Asian food, curry Chicken and roast chicken with apricot glaze. $13

Reds

Trefethen Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knolls : A stunning Cab from Napa. Notes of blackberry, cassis, vanilla, cedar, bay leaf. Savor this elegant wine with filet mignon with crushed black pepper, roast lamb with thyme or pepper-crusted Ahi tuna. A lovely gift if you can part with it! $55

