Finding the perfect wines for Thanksgiving dinner

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares her favorite wines to pair with turkey, stuffing, and dessert.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, a day to spend with our loved ones, enjoy good food and of course, wine! Although turkey is the traditional entrée, side dishes can vary greatly from savory to sweet. How do you choose what wine to serve with the meal?

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares this year’s favorite selections. Whether you like your cranberry sauce from a can or simmered on the stove, there’s a wine here for every dish! The size of the gatherings may be smaller this year but the celebration is no less special.

Ronco Calino Franciacorta DOCG: Sparkling wine is always a must at Thanksgiving! This style from Lombardy is considered to be Italy’s Champagne. A Cuvee of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with notes of toast, almond, peach, lemon. Dry and delicious! Perfect with soft cheeses, nuts, rich side dishes, stuffing, turkey/gravy, and pie! $30

Handley Cellars Pinot Gris, Anderson Valley: Pinot Gris is one of my all-time favorite Thanksgiving wines. Medium-bodied and crisp with great structure. Exotic notes of papaya and orange blossom with nectarine, spice, and a hint of a creamsicle. Excellent with turkey and roasted root veggies. $25

Wines of Substance Chardonnay, Columbia Valley: This white from Washington State has a hint of subtle oak, vanilla, lemon curd, cream, and stone fruits. A delicious pairing with mashed potatoes and gravy with mushrooms. Sip with a slice of warm apple pie! $17

La Petite Perriere Pinot Noir, Vin de France: A classic from a family that’s been making wine for three centuries. Red fruit, plum, and earth, perfect with cranberry sauce, turkey, and mushroom stuffing! Silky and supple. $15

Domaine Grand Veneur “Les Champauvins” Cotes du Rhone: A rich and rustic blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mouvedre from the Rhone. Notes of raspberry, cherry liqueur, pepper, and herbs. Perfect with cranberry chutney, roast squash, herbed stuffing, and gravy. $20

