Finding the perfect wine to pair with fall flavors

PORTLAND, Maine — Autumn is in full swing! It’s such a wonderful time of year in Maine…cool days and chilly nights, apple picking, pumpkin carving, and leaves changing. As the weather shifts so too do our tastes in food and wine. Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has her selection of wines for everything from hearty autumn fare, sipping by the firepit, and of course, what to indulge in when sampling all that Halloween candy!