Fall into the season with a cocktail or mocktail

Steve Corman loves creating new flavors to add to cocktails and mocktails at Vena's Fizz House in Portland; here are two fall drinks using apple cider syrup.

PORTLAND, Maine — We are officially in the fall season, and as the weather cools down, our taste buds start to crave certain spices. We're not talking pumpkin spice - although I can appreciate a good fall latte.

Steve Corman, the founder of Vena's Fizz House, and flavor creator, shows us a few drinks we can mix up at home, using some flavor infusions.

Apple Smash

-2 oz Bourbon or rye (Steve uses Tidewalker from New England Distilling)

-3/4 oz Apple Acres apple cider syrup

-3/4 oz squeezed lemon juice

-Vena's Aromatic Bitters (which includes all spice, clove, cinnamon, orange, cardamom, sassafras, sarsaparilla, and fennel)

Add ice and give it a shake. Enjoy.

Maine Maple Fire

-1 1/2 oz local maple syrup

-1/2 oz of apple cider syrup

-1/4 oz lemon juice

-3 dashes of Aromatic bitter

-3 or 4 dashes of ghost pepper bitters (Steve uses spice from Beast Feast)

Add ice, then add seltzer and stir. Enjoy.

If you want to make it boozy, just add bourbon.