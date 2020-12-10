Viewer Chef Emmi Cross likes pumpkin with her pizza

Secret ingredients make this a perfect Fall treat!

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Whether you're looking for a meal or a snack, Viewer Chef Emmi Cross has a homemade pizza that combines sweet and savory -- the perfect treat for this time of year. Emmi used store-bought pizza crusts, but if you have time -- you can by all means make your own.

For this recipe, you will need:

Ingredients:

1 Can Pumpkin Puree 15 oz (or fresh roasted)*

1 C Water

1-2 TB Honey (or maple syrup)

1-2 TB Vinegar (white balsamic & apple cider are both good)

1 tsp +/- Rosemary

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

Honey Roasted Pecans

Fresh Mozzarella

Feta Cheese

Sliced Red Grapes

Maple Syrup

Pizza Crust - pre-made or make your ow

Method of Preparation:

In a 1 qt saucepan combine pumpkin puree, water, vinegar, honey, rosemary, nutmeg and cinnamon. Heat over medium low heat until combined and slightly thickened, about 5-7 minutes.

Let cool slightly.

Spread pumpkin sauce over pizza crust then top with your favorite toppings**

Bake according to crust directions then drizzle with real maple syrup!

* Fresh Roasted Pumpkin

Use a 2-3 lb sugar pumpkin - cut in half, remove seeds. Coat the inside with oil and a bit of salt.

Place flesh side down on a parchment lined baking sheet and use a fork to poke holes in the

outside. Bake for 45-50 mins at 350*

Let cool - Scoop the flesh out, and use an immersion blender or food processor to puree. Add a bit of water only if needed.

**Great topping suggestions:

Mozzarella

Feta

Goat Cheese

Nuts - pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds

Dried Cranberry

Thin sliced fresh apples

Caramelized onions

Bacon

Turkey

Fresh baby arugula