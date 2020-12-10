Viewer Chef Emmi Cross likes pumpkin with her pizza

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Whether you're looking for a meal or a snack, Viewer Chef Emmi Cross has a homemade pizza that combines sweet and savory -- the perfect treat for this time of year. Emmi used store-bought pizza crusts, but if you have time -- you can by all means make your own.
For this recipe, you will need:
Ingredients:
1 Can Pumpkin Puree 15 oz (or fresh roasted)*
1 C Water
1-2 TB Honey (or maple syrup)
1-2 TB Vinegar (white balsamic & apple cider are both good)
1 tsp +/- Rosemary
1/4 tsp Nutmeg
1/2 tsp Cinnamon
Honey Roasted Pecans
Fresh Mozzarella
Feta Cheese
Sliced Red Grapes
Maple Syrup
Pizza Crust - pre-made or make your ow
Method of Preparation:
In a 1 qt saucepan combine pumpkin puree, water, vinegar, honey, rosemary, nutmeg and cinnamon. Heat over medium low heat until combined and slightly thickened, about 5-7 minutes.
Let cool slightly.
Spread pumpkin sauce over pizza crust then top with your favorite toppings**
Bake according to crust directions then drizzle with real maple syrup!
* Fresh Roasted Pumpkin
Use a 2-3 lb sugar pumpkin - cut in half, remove seeds. Coat the inside with oil and a bit of salt.
Place flesh side down on a parchment lined baking sheet and use a fork to poke holes in the
outside. Bake for 45-50 mins at 350*
Let cool - Scoop the flesh out, and use an immersion blender or food processor to puree. Add a bit of water only if needed.
**Great topping suggestions:
Mozzarella
Feta
Goat Cheese
Nuts - pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds
Dried Cranberry
Thin sliced fresh apples
Caramelized onions
Bacon
Turkey
Fresh baby arugula
Leftover stuffing