13-year-old girl revived after being pulled from water in Greene

GREENE, Maine — Correction: A previous NEWS CENTER Maine story said the girl drowned. This story correctly states she did not drown, but is currently hospitalized after being pulled from the water.

A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being rescued from the water at Cherry Pond in Greene on Monday night, Androscoggin County Sheriff Chief Deputy William Gagne told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The girl was in the water with friends and relatives when she wandered too far out into deep water, Gagne said. According to Gagne, it appeared the girl didn't know how to swim, and went under.

Gagne said the sheriff's office was called to the pond around 7:22 p.m. Monday. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and EMS crews also responded.

First responders and people at the pond helped look for the girl in the water. She was found in about six feet of water, Gagne said, and pulled from the water where CPR was performed.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and revived before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center, where she is currently.

Gagne said when there is an update on the girl's condition they will share that information in a release.