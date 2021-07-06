South Portland man dies after falling into Saco River

Buxton police say 38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland fell from a slippery rock into the Saco River in Pleasant Point Park Sunday

BUXTON, Maine — UPDATE: Monday, June 7

A 38-year-old man from South Portland died Sunday after falling into the Saco River, police said Monday.

According to the Buxton Police Department, the man, identified as Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland, fell into the Saco River in Pleasant Point Park Sunday around 2:15 p.m. A witness told police she saw the man fall off a slippery rock outcrop.

Pleasant Point Park borders the Saco River, between the river's Salmon Falls and Union Falls.

A witness told police she didn’t think the man knew how to swim and that he went under and had not resurfaced for about five minutes.

Police said they were called to the and responded with Buxton Fire-Rescue to find the man who reportedly fell. Saco, Hollis, Standish, and Gorham fire departments also assisted with water rescue boats to help search for the man. The York County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) responded with their drone to attempt to locate the male from above the river, police said.

With a boat and dive team, the Warden Service eventually found the man where he fell in at a depth of about 50 feet.

A couple fishing in the area earlier in the day told NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse they had seen quite a few first responders in the water in the area of Salmon Falls, particularly near a large rock known as "party rock."

Stackhouse was told "party rock" is a popular spot for folks to jump into the water. There is still no word from officials on what happened there.

Buxton Public Safety members remind people who visit Pleasant Point Park that “the Saco River is very deep in this area. We want everyone to have fun and enjoy the park and river but to do it safely.”

--

Original story: Sunday, June 6

First responders and Game Wardens responded to an "incident" in the area of Pleasant Point Park in Buxton throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Pleasant Point Park borders the Saco River, between the river's Salmon Falls and Union Falls.

As of Sunday evening, Pleasant Point Park was closed, and a number of EMS officials remained on the scene.

A couple fishing in the area earlier in the day told NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse they had seen quite a few first responders in the water in the area of Salmon Falls, particularly near a large rock known as "party rock."

Stackhouse was told "party rock" is a popular spot for folks to jump into the water. There is still no word from officials on what happened there.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this article as more information becomes available.