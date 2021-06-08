Body of 34-year-old fisherman recovered in water off Waldoboro coast

Marine Patrol said fishermen had reportedly found the man's 16-foot skiff aground with no one onboard near Havener Point around 9 p.m. Monday, prompting a search

WALDOBORO, Maine — The body of a 34-year-old man was recovered from the waters off Waldoboro early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol said.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Matthew Strickland told NEWS CENTER Maine they got a call around 9:15 p.m. Monday that a man was missing from a vessel.

Marine Patrol said in a release Tuesday that fishermen had reportedly found the man's 16-foot skiff aground with no one onboard near Havener Point around 9 p.m. Monday.

Federal, state, and local officials, as well as the Waldoboro and Friendship fire departments, local fishermen, a helicopter, and a fixed-winged aircraft, searched for the man throughout the night.

The lead agency, Maine Marine Patrol, found the Waldoboro man's body around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Strickland said, near Johnson Island in the Medomak River.

Strickland said beer cans were found in the boat.