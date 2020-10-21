Maine CDC reports Maine’s first mosquito-borne illness case since 2018

The Maine CDC says an adult from Cumberland County recently contracted what is likely West Nile virus.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, MAINE, Maine — An adult from Cumberland County recently contracted a mosquito-borne illness, likely West Nile virus (WNV), Maine CDC says, marking the first case in a Maine resident since 2018. The Maine CDC says they received confirmation of the case on Wednesday.

West Nile virus is a potentially serious disease caused by the bite of an infected mosquito that can infect humans, birds, horses, and some other mammals. It’s part of a group of viruses that includes Dengue, Saint Louis Encephalitis, Yellow Fever, and Zika.

The Maine CDC says Maine has not detected WNV in mosquito collections this year, but New Hampshire and Massachusetts have reported positive WNV activity in mosquitoes this summer and fall. This year, New Hampshire has also reported having four cases of the Jamestown Canyon Virus, another mosquito-borne virus.

Maine CDC reminds residents and visitors to avoid mosquito bites and remain vigilant throughout the rest of the season. Mosquitoes may still be active when the temperature is above 50 degrees and until the second heavy frost.

The best protection against all mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent mosquito bites. To protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Wear long sleeves and long pants

Use an EPA-approved repellent on skin and clothes

Take extra precautions at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Use screens on windows and doors

Drain artificial sources of standing water, where mosquitoes lay eggs

Vaccinate horses against Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and WNV