NH has its third case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year

An adult from Dunbarton, NH tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized with a fever and a headache. This is NH's third case this year.

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) say they have identified New Hampshire's third case of the Jamestown Canyon virus.

An adult from Dunbarton, NH tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized with a fever and a headache. They have since been discharged and are recovering at home.

The Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) is transmitted by infected mosquitos. There are no vaccines to prevent the virus and treatment consists of supportive care.

The third case has triggered an increased arboviral risk level for Dunbarton to high. The arboviral risk level indicates the risk of transmission of these infections to people from mosquitoes. The surrounding town of Weare will increase to moderate. The risk level for the surrounding towns of Hooksett, Hopkinton, and Goffstown will remain moderate. The risk level for the surrounding town of Bow will remain high.

“This is the third detection of Jamestown Canyon Virus infection in our State this year, and the risk for Jamestown Canyon Virus and other mosquito-transmitted viral infections will only increase until there is a mosquito-killing hard frost in the fall,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, NH State Epidemiologist, said in a release. “All three of the mosquito-transmitted infections able to be acquired in NH can cause severe neurologic illness, and it remains important for residents and visitors to protect themselves and their families by preventing mosquito bites.”

The first case appeared in July in an adult in Loudon, who was hospitalized for neurological symptoms and recovered at home. The second detection of JCV was in an adult from Bow. They weren't hospitalized, but experienced fever and mild neurological symptoms, NH DHHS said.

In addition to JCV, NH DHHS says risk for infection in NH by Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile Virus (WNV) will continue to increase through the summer and fall until mosquitoes are no longer biting.

People can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all of the mosquito-borne diseases present in NH. Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. More serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis can occur with these diseases.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider.

Prevention guide for mosquito and tick diseases:

1. Eliminate habitat and breeding locations.

Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Remove outdoor items that hold water (old tires, cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots).

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers, clean roof gutters and ensure proper drainage.

If not in use, empty and/or cover swimming pools, wading pools and hot tubs.

Turn over wheelbarrows and change water in birdbaths at least twice weekly.

Ticks

Minimizing areas where hosts for the ticks, such as rodents and deer, can congregate to eat, sleep or feed.

2. Be aware of where mosquitoes and ticks live.

Weeds, tall grass, and bushes provide an outdoor home for mosquitoes and ticks, alike.

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace all screens in your home that have tears or holes.

Resting mosquitoes can often be flushed from indoor resting sites by using sweeping motions under beds, behind bedside tables etc. and once in flight, exterminated prior to sleeping at night.

Avoid tick-infested areas. If in tick-infested areas, walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush, and leaf litter at trail edges.

3. Protect yourself from bites.